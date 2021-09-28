Lori Loughlin is making her return to television.

According to Deadline, the “Fuller House” alum, 57, will reprise her role of Abigail Stanton from “When Calls The Heart” in the Hallmark channel’s spin-off, “When Hope Calls”.

Loughlin will appear in the two-part season two premiere titled, “When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas”.

The new project is Loughlin’s first acting gig since her involvement in the college admissions scandal. The star is currently on probation after serving a two-month prison sentence.

She was last seen on TV as Abigail in season six of “When Calls The Heart”. Loughlin was later let go from the series following her and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli’s arrests.

“When Hope Calls”, which follows sisters Lillian (Morgan Kohan) and Grace (Jocelyn Hudon) in the early 1900s as they open an orphanage in a northwestern town which is on the cusp of change, is filmed in Ontario.

“When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas” is slated for release later this year.