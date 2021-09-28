Fall may be approaching, but the inaugural season of “Bachelor in Paradise Canada” promises to heat things up.
The show, an offshoot of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette”, features singles from the franchise in a more “relaxed” environment as they continue to search for love. It can get messy, as we’ve seen in the American version of the show — currently in its seventh season — but surely Canucks are kinder, right?
That stereotype probably won’t apply here, as a mix of 12 Canadian and U.S. “Bachelor” alumni favourites, along with 14 Canadian #BachelorNation fans ranging in age from 25 to 37, come together under one roof. The location for the show has not been revealed, aside that it took place at a “secluded Ontario lakeside love nest.”
Hosted by Jesse Jones and featuring “Bachelor” alum Kevin Wendt as bartender, “Bachelor in Paradise Canada” is set to air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Citytv.
Find the complete cast below.
Adam
Age: 28
Occupation: Firefighter
Hometown: Windsor, Ont.
Alex
Age: 32
Occupation: Information Systems Administrator
Hometown: Detroit, Mich.
Alice
Age: 27
Occupation: Accountant
Hometown: Toronto, Ont.
Ana
Age: 26
Occupation: Advertising Executive and Digital Content Creator
Hometown: Montreal, Que.
Angela
Age: 31
Occupation: Model
Hometown: Greenville, S.C.
Bianka
Age: 37
Occupation: Content Creator
Hometown: Toronto, Ont.
Brendan M.
Age: 30
Occupation: Yoga Teacher
Hometown: Edmonton, Alta.
Brendan S.
Age: 26
Occupation: Firefighter Trainee
Hometown: Toronto, Ont.
Caitlin
Age: 27
Occupation: Real Estate Agent
Hometown: Toronto, Ont.
Chris
Age: 35
Occupation: Inventor
Hometown: Saskatoon, Sask.
Connor
Age: 27
Occupation: Civil Engineer/Firefighter in Training
Hometown: Toronto, Ont.
David
Age: 32
Occupation: Actor/Musician
Hometown: Toronto, Ont.
Illeana
Age: 26
Occupation: Entrepreneur/Model
Hometown: New York, N.Y.
Iva
Age: 25
Occupation: DJ/Student
Hometown: Calgary, Alta.
Jeremy
Age: 28
Occupation: Law Student
Hometown: Montreal, Que.
Joey
Age: 31
Occupation: Construction Worker/Model
Hometown: Medicine Hat, Alta.
Josh
Age: 28
Occupation: Filmmaker
Hometown: Vancouver, B.C.
Kamil
Age: 33
Occupation: Real Estate Agent/Investor
Hometown: New York, N.Y.
Karn
Age: 30
Occupation: Actor/Cinematographer
Hometown: Toronto, Ont.
Kit
Age: 27
Occupation: Model/Content Creator
Hometown: Vancouver, B.C.
Lisa
Age: 28
Occupation: Cosplay Artist
Hometown: St Catharines, Ont.
Mike
Age: 34
Occupation: Firefighter
Hometown: Winnipeg, Man.
Nicole
Age: 25
Occupation: Photographer/Flight Attendant
Hometown: Toronto, Ont.
Sasanet
Age: 26
Occupation: Real Estate Student
Hometown: Halifax, N.S.
Stacy
Age: 29
Occupation: Interior Design Student
Hometown: Vancouver, B.C.
Veronique
Age: 31
Occupation: Real Estate Agent
Hometown: Sudbury, Ont.