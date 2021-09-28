Fall may be approaching, but the inaugural season of “Bachelor in Paradise Canada” promises to heat things up.

The show, an offshoot of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette”, features singles from the franchise in a more “relaxed” environment as they continue to search for love. It can get messy, as we’ve seen in the American version of the show — currently in its seventh season — but surely Canucks are kinder, right?

RELATED: R. Kelly Found Guilty On Racketeering, Sex Trafficking Charges, Faces Lengthy Jail Time

That stereotype probably won’t apply here, as a mix of 12 Canadian and U.S. “Bachelor” alumni favourites, along with 14 Canadian #BachelorNation fans ranging in age from 25 to 37, come together under one roof. The location for the show has not been revealed, aside that it took place at a “secluded Ontario lakeside love nest.”

Hosted by Jesse Jones and featuring “Bachelor” alum Kevin Wendt as bartender, “Bachelor in Paradise Canada” is set to air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Citytv.

Find the complete cast below.

Adam

All images courtesy of Citytv — All images courtesy of Citytv

Age: 28

Occupation: Firefighter

Hometown: Windsor, Ont.

Alex

Age: 32

Occupation: Information Systems Administrator

Hometown: Detroit, Mich.

Alice

Age: 27

Occupation: Accountant

Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

Read more: Dog the Bounty Hunter joins search for Brian Laundrie in Gabby Petito case

Ana

Age: 26

Occupation: Advertising Executive and Digital Content Creator

Hometown: Montreal, Que.

Angela

Age: 31

Occupation: Model

Hometown: Greenville, S.C.

Bianka

Age: 37

Occupation: Content Creator

Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

Brendan M.

Age: 30

Occupation: Yoga Teacher

Hometown: Edmonton, Alta.

Brendan S.

Age: 26

Occupation: Firefighter Trainee

Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

Caitlin

Age: 27

Occupation: Real Estate Agent

Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

Read more: ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ review: Musical goes full melodrama on the big screen

Chris

Age: 35

Occupation: Inventor

Hometown: Saskatoon, Sask.

Connor

Age: 27

Occupation: Civil Engineer/Firefighter in Training

Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

David

Age: 32

Occupation: Actor/Musician

Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

Illeana

Age: 26

Occupation: Entrepreneur/Model

Hometown: New York, N.Y.

Iva

Age: 25

Occupation: DJ/Student

Hometown: Calgary, Alta.

Jeremy

Age: 28

Occupation: Law Student

Hometown: Montreal, Que.

Joey

Age: 31

Occupation: Construction Worker/Model

Hometown: Medicine Hat, Alta.

Josh

Age: 28

Occupation: Filmmaker

Hometown: Vancouver, B.C.

Kamil

Age: 33

Occupation: Real Estate Agent/Investor

Hometown: New York, N.Y.

Karn

Age: 30

Occupation: Actor/Cinematographer

Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

Kit

Age: 27

Occupation: Model/Content Creator

Hometown: Vancouver, B.C.

Read more: Linda Evangelista, Canadian supermodel, says she’s ‘deformed’ after cosmetic procedure

Lisa

Age: 28

Occupation: Cosplay Artist

Hometown: St Catharines, Ont.

Mike

Age: 34

Occupation: Firefighter

Hometown: Winnipeg, Man.

Nicole

Age: 25

Occupation: Photographer/Flight Attendant

Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

Sasanet

Age: 26

Occupation: Real Estate Student

Hometown: Halifax, N.S.

Stacy

Age: 29

Occupation: Interior Design Student

Hometown: Vancouver, B.C.

Veronique

Age: 31

Occupation: Real Estate Agent

Hometown: Sudbury, Ont.

© Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.