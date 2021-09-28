Fall may be approaching, but the inaugural season of “Bachelor in Paradise Canada” promises to heat things up.

The show, an offshoot of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette”, features singles from the franchise in a more “relaxed” environment as they continue to search for love. It can get messy, as we’ve seen in the American version of the show — currently in its seventh season — but surely Canucks are kinder, right?

That stereotype probably won’t apply here, as a mix of 12 Canadian and U.S. “Bachelor” alumni favourites, along with 14 Canadian #BachelorNation fans ranging in age from 25 to 37, come together under one roof. The location for the show has not been revealed, aside that it took place at a “secluded Ontario lakeside love nest.”

Hosted by Jesse Jones and featuring “Bachelor” alum Kevin Wendt as bartender, “Bachelor in Paradise Canada” is set to air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Citytv.

Find the complete cast below.

Adam

All images courtesy of Citytv
Age: 28
Occupation: Firefighter
Hometown: Windsor, Ont.

Alex

Alex

Age: 32
Occupation: Information Systems Administrator
Hometown: Detroit, Mich.

Alice

Alice

Age: 27
Occupation: Accountant
Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

Ana

Ana

Age: 26
Occupation: Advertising Executive and Digital Content Creator
Hometown: Montreal, Que.

Angela

Angela

Age: 31
Occupation: Model
Hometown: Greenville, S.C.

Bianka

Bianka

Age: 37
Occupation: Content Creator
Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

Brendan M.

Brendan M.

Age: 30
Occupation: Yoga Teacher
Hometown: Edmonton, Alta.

Brendan S.

Brendan S.

Age: 26
Occupation: Firefighter Trainee
Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

Caitlin

Caitlin

Age: 27
Occupation: Real Estate Agent
Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

Chris

Chris

Age: 35
Occupation: Inventor
Hometown: Saskatoon, Sask.

Connor

Connor

Age: 27
Occupation: Civil Engineer/Firefighter in Training
Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

David

David

Age: 32
Occupation: Actor/Musician
Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

Illeana

Illeana

Age: 26
Occupation: Entrepreneur/Model
Hometown: New York, N.Y.

Iva

Iva

Age: 25
Occupation: DJ/Student
Hometown: Calgary, Alta.

Jeremy

Jeremy

Age: 28
Occupation: Law Student
Hometown: Montreal, Que.

Joey

Joey

Age: 31
Occupation: Construction Worker/Model
Hometown: Medicine Hat, Alta.

Josh

Josh

Age: 28
Occupation: Filmmaker
Hometown: Vancouver, B.C.

Kamil

Kamil

Age: 33
Occupation: Real Estate Agent/Investor
Hometown: New York, N.Y.

Karn

Karn

Age: 30
Occupation: Actor/Cinematographer
Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

Kit

Kit

Age: 27
Occupation: Model/Content Creator
Hometown: Vancouver, B.C.

Lisa

Lisa

Age: 28
Occupation: Cosplay Artist
Hometown: St Catharines, Ont.

Mike

Mike

Age: 34
Occupation: Firefighter
Hometown: Winnipeg, Man.

Nicole

Nicole

Age: 25
Occupation: Photographer/Flight Attendant
Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

Sasanet

Sasanet

Age: 26
Occupation: Real Estate Student
Hometown: Halifax, N.S.

Stacy

Stacy

Age: 29
Occupation: Interior Design Student
Hometown: Vancouver, B.C.

Veronique

Veronique

Age: 31
Occupation: Real Estate Agent
Hometown: Sudbury, Ont.

