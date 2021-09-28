Leah Remini has had it to here with all the questions about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, affectionately.

Remini had the Internet on fire with photos from her 51st birthday party earlier this year, which featured a star-studded photo shoot. Lopez and Affleck were in attendance, enough said.

Appearing on a recent episode of “Today” with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, she was asked about the moment.

The hilarious @LeahRemini joins us to talk about the return of her hit game show #PeoplePuzzler, attending school at New York University and weighs in on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship 😂 pic.twitter.com/MoCLCtnfRe — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) September 28, 2021

“It’s always about Jennifer,” Remini teased. “What’s funny is I had no idea. I don’t know if I was so into my own party, I was just so excited about my own party, the only caveat to my birthday video, to the photographer, is I said, ‘Just make sure everyone is in it.'”

“I said, ‘Go through the guest list and everyone who’s on the guest list, I don’t want anyone to be left out. I didn’t even think this would be breaking into ‘Dateline’. Hello, it’s not about Jennifer, it’s about my birthday cake.”

Remini starred alongside Affleck in 1995’s “Glory Gaze”, a movie Remini completely forgot about.

“I had no idea,” she told the hosts before being asked if JLo brought the clip to her attention. “One of my supporters on Twitter sent that to me. It wasn’t Jennifer!”

“You know that I do a podcast?” Remini playfully ranted. “You know that I’m trying to take down a $3 billion cult. Are you two are that I’m hosting a gameshow with normal people. People who aren’t in the entertainment business. They are lovely people.”