Tyra Banks is going viral on Twitter.

Following Monday night’s episode of “Dancing With The Stars”, the host’s show-stopping dress got people talking, sparking comparisons to a certain dinosaur from the beloved 1993 flick “Jurassic Park”.

The Julian Mendez Couture gown featured sequined gloves, a plunging neckline and an asymmetrical hem but it was the fan-shaped sleeves that drew the comparisons.

“Tyra Banks looking like she just killed Newman in Jurassic Park #DWTS,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another compared the look to “farfalle pasta.”

Following the episode, Banks addressed the viral reaction, telling E! News‘ “Daily Pop”, the dress was a nod to her supermodel roots.

“There’s a base of that dress. It looks like a normal, beautiful dress from the ’90s,” Banks revealed. “Then I go on the stage in front of the audience and everybody, and I put on the wing thing. And everybody was like, ‘Oh!’ because they thought the first thing was the normal dress.”

“I call it Victoria’s Secret wangs. It’s not wings. It’s got an ‘A,'” she added. “That’s how we did it.”

Check out some other reactions:

Tyra Banks looking like she just killed Newman in Jurassic Park #DWTS pic.twitter.com/ry5anWgTaT — Tim Wronka (@TimWronka) September 28, 2021

What in the farfalle pasta is Tyra Banks wearing??? #DWTS pic.twitter.com/Nlu5UebXtt — Ashley (@AshleyJRMC) September 28, 2021

My Mom sent me a pic of #tyrabanks #DWTS outfit tonight and all I saw was this… pic.twitter.com/s0crbKspgb — JeniferAnn (@OJeniferAnn) September 28, 2021

Why is Tyra Banks dressed like the dinosaur that ate Newman in Jurassic Park? #DWTS pic.twitter.com/DR4MjVTFmP — Mike Connell (@DuckSoupMike) September 28, 2021

In case you can’t see it, here’s a live shot of @tyrabanks’s new outfit tonight #DWTS pic.twitter.com/L9dMqVmwFe — Darth Brooks (@ApatheticVol) September 28, 2021