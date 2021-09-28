Idina Menzel wishes her “Glee” role was different.

In a new interview with InStyle, the actress, 50, reflected on her brief role on “Glee”, in which she played Lea Michele’s character Rachel Berry’s birth mother, Shelby Cocoran.

While chatting with the mag, Menzel revealed, “The scene that was the most memorable was probably singing ‘I Dreamed A Dream’ with Lea Michele.”

But quickly added, “She was 26, and I probably should’ve been her older sister but I don’t have a chip on my shoulder about that.”

Menzel, now 50, was 40 when she landed the role.

The “Frozen” star previously expressed her distaste for the role in a 2016 interview at a Tribeca Film Festival event.

“The gig came three months after I popped a baby out so I felt fat as all hell, and I was Lea Michele’s mom – like, could I just be her older sister?” she said at the time, referring to her son with ex Taye Diggs. “She wasn’t as young as she was playing [on the show] so it was like, really, I’m her mom? So it wasn’t good for my ego, I’ll be completely honest.”

She added, “I was happy to be there and work with those people, but I had to get over myself a little bit.”