Ashanti is getting real about that viral “Verzuz” reunion with ex Nelly.

The Grammy-winning artist, 40, joined Tamron Hall on Tuesday’s episode of the Global talk show, “Tamron Hall”, to promote her upcoming movie “Honey Girls” and spilled on what really went through her head during the unexpected meeting with Nelly.

Ashanti also dished on meeting SZA at the MTV VMAs.

“I really didn’t expect it, I didn’t know he was gonna be there, honestly,” she explained. “So when I saw him kind of coming across the stage, I was just like, ‘Oh…’ and it was so weird because we haven’t seen or spoken to each other for over six years… so it was a weird feeling.”

She added, “So it had been so long, I didn’t know how to feel or what I was going to feel when I actually did see him. So, that’s what it was like.”

On meeting self-proclaimed superfan SZA, Ashanti said, “You know, that moment for me – I’m like a little bit emotional – it was so surreal because it was so genuine and I’m a fan of hers and she actually posted the pictures of herself and me.”

She continued, “I just felt the love and, you know, I’m about women empowerment and encouraging women. So for us to have that exchange and for it to be so organic and so genuine, I didn’t want to stop hugging her!… So I really appreciated it and she’s amazing.”

“Tamron Hall” airs weekdays on Global.