It’s been awhile since viewers last saw Larry David’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, but television’s most beloved curmudgeon is set to return next month.

On Tuesday, HBO issued a new teaser for “Curb”, revealing an October release date.

While plot details for season 11 remain under wraps, the clip teases that the new episodes will be set within the real-world pandemic.

“The world has changed,” the teaser proclaims, with what appears to be Earth as seen from space is revealed to be David’s bald head. “He hasn’t.”

“The comedy series continues to prove how seemingly trivial details of one’s day-to-day life — a cold cup of coffee, a stained shirt, a missing toothbrush — can precipitate a catastrophic chain of events,” noted HBO in the season-11 announcement. “To keep the narrative spontaneous, the series is shot without a script and cast members are given scene outlines and improvise lines as they go.”

The 11th season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” will begin on Sunday, Oct. 24.