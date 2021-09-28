You would think acting in movies would be less physically risky than mixed martial arts and WWE, but that wasn’t Dave Bautista’s experience with Daniel Craig in “Spectre”.

Bautista and Craig starred together in 2015’s “James Bond” movie. Craig recently appeared on “The Graham Norton Show” ahead of the “No Time To Die” premiere and revealed how he broke Bautista’s nose during a fight scene.

Daniel Craig accidentally broke Dave Bautista's nose while filming 'Spectre' — then made a run for it 😂 'I heard this crack. And I went 'Oh God no!' and ran away, because I thought he was going to come after me' (via @TheGNShow | https://t.co/wQ6vBqtdYr) pic.twitter.com/Xk4A4r0mCm — Fandom (@getFANDOM) September 27, 2021

“I heard this crack. And I went ‘Oh God no!’ and ran away, because I thought he was going to come after me,” Craig said via Collider.

Bautista confirmed the injury but offered a slightly different take on how it played out.

I dug this up. I took this right after I got cleaned up. 😂 https://t.co/hRCsEn0O5V pic.twitter.com/dfLQcC2oEb — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) September 28, 2021

“He did not run! He started screaming ‘F**k I broke his nose!’ And he did,” Bautista tweeted on Tuesday. “And then he hugged me, apologized, we laughed, I changed clothes, shoved TP up my nose and we continued to make one of the best fight scenes ever. Very proud of it. And I love me some DC ❤️ #DreamChaser.”

The newest Bond film, “No Time To Die”, premieres Sept. 30 in the U.K. and Oct. 8 abroad.