Melissa Joan Hart is celebrating “Sabrina The Teenage Witch” on its 25th anniversary.

In a sweet Instagram post, the actress, 45, who played the titular Sabrina Spellman, reflected on her time on the show that made her a star.

“It’s been brought to my attention that 25 years ago today, Sept 27, 1996, our show first aired on ABC for 7 seasons,” she captioned a series of photos from the show. “The little engine that could we called it since it was in the shadows of the largely anticipated show #Clueless but it persevered and we got to steal @reddonovan to come over to our fun cast.”

She continued, “Tons of talented guest stars, musical acts and magic tv tricks over the years. Full of friendships and crazy memories, it was an incredible ride to be sure! Thanks for the love and support to help us do what we love to do, make people smile!! Happy #SabrinatheTeenageWitch Day!”

“Sabrina The Teenage Witch”, which is based on the Archie Comics, ran for seven seasons from 1996 to 2003.

Caroline Rhea, Beth Broderick, Nick Bakay, Nate Richert, Jenna Leigh Green, Martin Mull, Lindsay Sloane, David Lascher, Soleil Moon Frye, Elisa Donovan and Trevor Lissauer also starred.