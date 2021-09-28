A top ABC exec is dismissing a blind item about “Dancing With the Stars” contestant Olivia Jade as pure fiction.

On Tuesday, ABC’s Robert Mills — who oversees the network’s unscripted programming — responded to a blind item that’s been making the rounds online, claiming that the daughter of Lori Loughlin has a secret deal in place to keep her from being eliminated for at least three weeks.

#OliviaJade supposed has a deal to stay at least 3 weeks without being in danger on #DWTS https://t.co/VBsCeBhRaP — Andrea Reiher (@andrea_reiher) September 28, 2021

The blind item originated from the Crazy Days and Nights website, alleging that the social media influencer at the centre of the college admission scanda that sent both her parents to prison would be “hated by the general public and voted off the first week,” leading to producers providing a guarantee “she can remain until week three.”

RELATED: Olivia Jade Addresses The College Admissions Scandal Before First ‘DWTS’ Performance

Mills responded to the claim in a tweet, describing the allegation as “the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard.”

As Mills pointed out, “The show is a competition and as such is subject to legal and broadcast standard regulations.”