Ahead of season two, Nicola Coughlan is spilling some new behind-the-scenes secrets about season one of “Bridgerton”.

The actress, 34, joined her co-star Jonathan Bailey and season two newcomers Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran for a panel at Netflix’s TUDUM event over the weekend and revealed showrunners originally filmed an alternate ending to season one.

First, Coughlan gushed about being cast as Penelope Featherington, who we later find out is *spoiler alert* the mysterious gossip columnist Lady Whistledown in the Shonda Rhimes series, which is based on the book series by Julia Quinn.

“I found out in a bizarre way, because when we auditioned we knew very little about the show, it was only after getting cast that then I found out, and I found out on an internet fan forum because I realized that there was this huge, huge fandom behind these books,” Coughlan said. “It was like this whole other world opened up, but they were like ‘When Penelope is revealed as Lady Whistledown…’ and I went ‘WHAT?'”

“Getting cast in a Shondaland Netflix show was major, but that’s so much more major than I ever could have imagined,” she added, according to People.

Later, Coughlan revealed showrunners couldn’t decide if they would reveal Whistledown identity in season one or two, so they filmed two possible endings.

“It was a reshoot in July, so they had filmed a different ending,” she said, adding, “They were going to make it seem like it was Cressida Cowper.”

Coughlan also teased what to expect for Penelope for season two.

“How do I say this without being a spoiler?” she laughed. “It’s very satisfying, what happens with Penelope, in season two.”

The second season of “Bridgeton” is currently in production.