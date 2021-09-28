Dina Lohan is heading to prison.

According to People, almost two years after the “Celebrity Big Brother” alum was arrested following a vehicle collision in Long Island, Lohan will serve 18 days.

Lohan pleaded not guilty to driving while intoxicated (DWI) during a plea hearing on Tuesday.

In January 2020, the time of her arrest, her then-attorney Mark Heller told the outlet that she had been charged with “drunk driving, unlicensed operator, unregistered operator, leaving the scene of an accident and several other violations of the vehicle traffic law, in conjunction with a felony charge of drunk driving.”

The “Living Lohan” alum was sentenced to 18 days in jail and five-year probation. She will also be required to participate in a victim impact panel and recidivist alcohol probationer program. She was previously facing a six-month sentence and five-year probation for the crime.

Lohan faced another DWI charge in 2013 when she was arrested for aggravated driving while intoxicated and speeding.