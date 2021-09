Click to share this via email

The 2021 Latin GRAMMY Awards nominations have been announced.

The Latin Recording Academy shared the nominees for the 22nd annual awards ceremony on Tuesday. Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo leads the list with 10 nominations, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year. Juan Luis Guerra follows with six nods, with Spanish artist C. Tangana receiving five. Bad Bunny and Tainy also got four nominations.

This year’s Latin GRAMMYs will return to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. It will air live on Nov. 18 on Univision.

See the full list below:

Record of the Year

“Si Hubieras Querido”

Pablo Alborán

“Todo De Ti”

Rauw Alejandro

“Un Amor Eterno (Versión Balada)”

Marc Anthony

“A Tu Lado”

Paula Arenas

“Bohemio”

Andrés Calamaro & Julio Iglesias