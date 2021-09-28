One of television’s longest running, most successful dramas is making an unexpected comeback.

On Tuesday, NBC announced that the network is reviving “Law & Order” for a 21st season, following the series’ abrupt cancellation in 2010.

“NBC is bringing back one of its most treasured and honoured dramas with the 21st season of ‘Law & Order’,” read the network’s announcement. “The series, which will continue the classic bifurcated format that was created for its original run, will once again examine ‘the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders.'”

Series creator Dick Wolf weighed in with a statement about the return of “the Mothership,” as he’s been known to call the original “L&O”.

“There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true. This is mine,” said Wolf, who had previously registered his disappointment with NBC for not bringing the show back for a 21st season, which would have fulfilled his oft-expressed desire for “Law & Order” to surpass “Gunsmoke” (which ran for 20 seasons) as the longest-running primetime drama in TV history

“‘Law & Order’ is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating,” said Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans everywhere.”

“The return of the flagship ‘Law & Order’ series for a pivotal 21st season is a proud moment for Dick and a proud moment for us, his studio partners,” added Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman of Universal Studio Group.

As the announcement reminds, the original “Law & Order” was nominated for more than 50 Emmy Awards, and in 1997 won the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series.

“Law & Order” generated six spin-off series (with a seventh, “For the Defense”, in the works), two of which are currently on the air: “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime”.

A premiere date and casting details will be announced at a later date.