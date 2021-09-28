As Leah Remini continues her work on unveiling the ongoings of the Church of Scientology, the actress has expressed her disappointment in another former member of the church.

While on “Daily Blast Live“, Remini shared how she wishes Laura Prepon would speak out about leaving.

“I reached out to her [Laura Prepon] and like I just said, not everybody who has a voice uses it,” Remini said.

“I’m a firm believer. I was a vocal Scientologist. I got people into Scientology. I promoted it most of my life. For those of us who are in the public eye and who were speaking on behalf of Scientology, getting people to Scientology, I feel that we have a responsibility to do the work when we find out that none of those things we were doing was not only not helpful, but damaging and very harmful to people’s lives.”

For Remini, she believes that anyone who was part of Scientology has a “responsibility” and not “just get on with their lives.”

“While some of us take a beating. And listen, I chose to do the work, so I knew what was going to come with that, which was Scientology coming at us and trying to destroy our lives. Which they do. They justify this behaviour by a series of directives and policies called ‘Fair Game.'”

Playing off that name, Remini and Mike Rinder have a podcast titled “Fair Game” so they can “talk about these things.”

“And you know some people, like Laura, feel they don’t have a responsibility to speak out. Do I respect it? I mean, not really,” she concluded.