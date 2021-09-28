Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

“The Bachelor” has found their replacement for Chris Harrison.

Jesse Palmer, the former NFL player who also starred way back in the 5th season, will host season 26 of the reality dating show.

RELATED: ‘Bachelor In Paradise Canada’: Meet The 26 Singles Of Show’s First-Ever Season

“Welcome back,@JessePalmerTV! 🌹 Jesse Palmer will be hosting the upcoming season of #TheBachelor,” the show tweeted on Tuesday.

Welcome back, @JessePalmerTV! 🌹 Jesse Palmer will be hosting the upcoming season of #TheBachelor. pic.twitter.com/f4yb1hnvY4 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) September 28, 2021

“For more than 20 years, ‘The Bachelor’ has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own,” said Palmer in a press release. “Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey.”

Palmer will be busy playing double duty, keeping his role as ESPN analyst and working with the network for the 2021-2022 college football season.

RELATED: Meet The Men Of Michelle Young’s ‘The Bachelorette’ Season

Harrison stepped aside from hosting “The Bachelor” and its many spinoffs after defending past contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s previous racist actions.

Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe were brought on to host the two 2021 seasons of “The Bachelorette”.

Fan reaction to Palmer being announced had mixed reactions:

I didn't watch "The Bachelor" when Jesse Palmer was on it. But I'm going to go ahead and say it – his glow up since then is tremendous. #HELLOOOOOONurse pic.twitter.com/gyfeDZoxCV — Joanne (@vanilla_rice) September 28, 2021

Jesse Palmer is the new host of Bachelor 😍😍 — lyss💋 (@alyssaatienzaa) September 28, 2021

Jesse Palmer will host the next season of The Bachelor. Nature is healing. — Kyle Koster (@KyleKoster) September 28, 2021

I would like to formally announce that I have decided not to become the new host of the Bachelor. Instead I am letting Jesse Palmer take over. I did not accept the final rose. Thank you for your understanding. — Dusty Baker (@DustyBakerTV) September 28, 2021

The new Bachelor looks just like Jesse Palmer so why am I not surprised; it’ll be like looking into a mirror next season. 😃 pic.twitter.com/X0IulB2CXZ — Keliɑh Sɑid Do Not @ Me Unless You Bɑthe (@RealKDPFan4Eva) September 28, 2021

I’m sure Jesse Palmer is a decent guy, but Bachelor Nation wants WELLS as permanent host! — WriteWordWit (@writewordwit) September 28, 2021