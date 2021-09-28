Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith’s daughter is filing to legally change her name.

Stella Del Carmen Banderas Griffith, 25, is dropping “Griffith” from her name court docs obtained by ET state.

She would now go by Stella Del Carmen Banderas.

“I just want to shorten my name by removing the extra last name. As well, I typically do not use ‘Griffith’ when referring to myself or on documents. So, dropping the name would match my regular use,” the docs state as to her reasoning why.

Stella was born to her famous parents on Sept. 24, 1996 in Marbella, Spain. She is also the half sister of Dakota Johnson and Alexander Bauer from Melanie’s marriages to Don Johnson and Steven Bauer, respectively.

The name change does not appear to be done with malice, Melanie and Stella spent time just last month as they celebrated Melanie’s birthday. She also marked Stella and Antonio hitting the red carpet at the San Sebastian Film Festival.