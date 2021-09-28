Wendy Williams hasn’t been having the easiest time lately, but a new video from her daytime talk show’s Instagram account indicates the show must go on.

On Tuesday, the Instagram account for “The Wendy Williams Show” posted a brief video revealing that Williams would be returning to her studio for the upcoming 13th season, which will debut on Monday, Oct. 4.

The new season was initially scheduled to premiere on Sept. 20, but was delayed when Williams tested positive for COVID-19.

Prior to that, the show revealed that Williams was going to step away from recording promos for the new season in order to deal with some unspecified health problems.

“Wendy Williams is dealing with some ongoing health issues,” read a statement shared via Instagram. “[She] is undergoing further evaluations,” the statement continued, and “will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week.”