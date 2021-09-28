Click to share this via email

Bella DiNapoli was one of the many singers to take to the stage of “The Voice” on Tuesday night for the new season’s blind ambitions.

For her ambition, DiNapoli performed a stunning cover of Danity Kane’s “Damaged”, featuring a soaring vocal trill that made coach Ariana Grande do a double take.

“It’s great to have the ability to do a lot of different things with your voice, and your tone started off a little more folky, almost, and then all of a sudden your tone switched into this goddess,” Grande told DiNapoli as she made her pitch for Team Ariana.

“You control is great,” Grande added, sending DiNapoli into near ecstasy. “Your biggest moments or your loudest moments were, like, super mixing and healthy and… yummy.”

Not surprisingly, DiNapoli wound up on Grande’s team.

Meanwhile, whoever runs the official Twitter account of “The Twilight Saga” is apparently a fan of “The Voice”.

DiNapoli’s amazing performance — and her first name — led to a “Twilight”-themed tweet: “team edward or team jacob? definitely team @arianagrande.”