The drama between “Teen Mom” star Amber Portwood and her 12-year-old daughter continues.

As People reports, Tuesday’s edition of “Teen Mom OG” found Portwood revealing that she hasn’t seen, or even spoken with, 12-year-old daughter Leah — whom she shares with ex Gary Shirley — in a “couple of months.”

“I feel like I’m never going to win,” she told a producer during the episode. “I want us to have a great coparenting family that I thought we had until it became weird. All of a sudden Leah started acting weird and turning on me.”

She added: “Leah’s my daughter. This is not her. She does not ignore me like this. Even if I take responsibility for every wrongdoing I’ve ever done, it just feels like it’s never enough. All I can say is sorry and try to move forward. I can’t sit here and have her think things that aren’t true about me because I’m her mother.”

RELATED: ‘Teen Mom OG’: Amber Portwood Claims She Hasn’t Seen Daughter Leah ‘In Quite Some Time’

According to Portwood, she’s hoping a letter she wrote will heal the rift.

“I’ve written a letter to her explaining how much I want our real relationship back that we used to have,” she said. “I’ll record it for her to see.”

Later in the episode, Leah is seen watching a video of her mom reading the letter.

“To my beautiful daughter,” Amber said, fighting back tears. “I’m so proud of the young lady you’ve become. I know I’ve missed some very important times in your life. Times that a mother should not miss, while I was still trying to understand my own life. I am so sorry for the things I did that kept us apart. I never ever wanted to hurt you. I think about you every day. I will never stop trying to mend our relationship no matter what it takes. I will always love you. You are my heart no matter what.”

“I don’t know what to say,” said Leah.

“It sounds like she’s apologizing to you,” said Shirley.

“I’m sure we had good memories, but I couldn’t tell if the crying was fake so I really don’t know what to think of it. I don’t know if I can forgive her. Especially not now,” Leah explained.

RELATED: Amber Portwood Walks Out On ‘Teen Mom OG’ Reunion Over Tiff With Her Ex’s Wife

“Forgive her for what?” asked Gary.

“She was making videos and stuff, and I didn’t like it,” Leah said, referring to negative comments Portwood made on social media denigrating Shirley’s wife Kristina. “Amber said bad stuff about Kristina.”

“You can make bad decisions and still care about somebody,” Shirley advised her. “Your mom has made bad decisions. I’ve made bad decisions. You can still love and care about somebody even though you made bad decisions.”

“But I love Kristina, and she tried to hurt somebody I love,” Leah explained. “I can’t love somebody who tried to hurt somebody I love.”