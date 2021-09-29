Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Fox is looking back to a classic movie of the 1980s for an upcoming competition special.

Us Weekly is reporting that the network has picked up “The Real Dirty Dancing”, a new celebrity dancing competition special set to air at some point during the 2021-2022 season.

“Multiple sources” tell the outlet that the upcoming special will be hosted by Stephen “tWitch” Boss, and will feature celebrity competitors tackling some of the iconic choreography from the 1987 movie.

RELATED: Jennifer Grey Talks ‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel: ‘There Is No Replacing’ Patrick Swayze

According to Us Weekly, celebs who’ve signed on include pro wrestler/reality TV star Brie Bella, Tyler Cameron of “The Bachelorette”, Howie Dorough of Backstreet Boys, “High School Musical” alum Corbin Bleu and others.

For authenticity’s sake, the series will be filmed Mountain Lake Lodge in Southwest Virginia, the actual location where the film was shot to double for the fictional Kellerman’s Lodge in the Catskills.

While there, the celebs will “fully immerse themselves in the ultimate ‘Dirty Dancing’ experience.”

No word yet on when “The Real Dirty Dancing” will be debut.