This young singer is fighting the odds to appear on “The Voice”.

On Tuesday, 19-year-old Berritt Haynes took the stage during the Blind Auditions to perform Shawn Mendes’ “Mercy”.

When the singer was only 8-years-old, he was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, often referred to as “sudden death disease,” which causes heart muscle to become abnormally thick and unable to easily pump blood.

“I’m truly grateful to be alive,” he told Carson Daly.

As clips on the show explain, Haynes goal, submitted to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, was originally just to attend a taping of “The Voice” in order to be in the audience, though that dream was quashed by COVID.

So instead, his mom encouraged him to submit a tape of him actually singing to the show, and amazingly he was selected to audition in front of the coaches.

“Not only do I get to meet [the judges], but I get to sing for them too, and that’s a dream come true,” he said.

Blake Shelton turned his chair upon hearing Haynes’ voice, calling him a “damn good singer.”

“I’m very excited to have Berritt on my team,” Shelton added. “He’s got a cool voice. He’s got a cool vibrato.”