Mayim Bialik is a little surprised at all the controversy over finding a new “Jeopardy!” host.

On Tuesday, the former “Big Bang Theory” star appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden”, and she was asked about all the drama often the game show hosting gig.

“I was the headline on CNN three days in a row,” Bialik said. “Who knew people were so passionate about who hosts ‘Jeopardy!”?”

Last month, Bialik was chosen as the permanent host of the “Jeopardy!” primetime specials. After controversy forced new main show host Mike Richards to step down soon after he got the job, Bialik stepped in to host the show, trading off with champion Ken Jennings.

Bialik herself has faced controversy in the time since, including getting slammed by “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver, over her comments on a number of topics, including vaccines.

“I mean, I’m just trying to read the clues. You know, just let me read the clues,” Bialik told Corden. “The thing about ‘Jeopardy!’, we spend our whole lives wanting to be seen, you know, and this job is like — people should think the least about me as possible. Meaning, it’s my job to be the host, just like read the clues.”

As for the actual job of hosting “Jeopardy!”, Bialik said, “It’s incredibly enjoyable. I learn things all day. I meet people who have a kind of knowledge that I do not possess. I would do horrible on ‘Jeopardy!’ Horrible.”