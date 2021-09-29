Fans of “The Resident” are devastated.

On Tuesday’s new episode of the medical drama, the show said goodbye to one of its stars in the season’s most heartbreaking moment yet.

*SPOILERS BELOW*

The episode reveals the fate of the character Nic Nevin, played by Emily VanCamp, who was reported to be leaving the show earlier this month.

Waiting for her to return from a spa retreat, Conrad, played by Matt Czuchry, checks his phone incessantly after receiving a text from Nic that she has landed.

“Grabbing Gigi and headed home. Can’t wait to see you,” he texts back, adding, “Welcome home, dinner almost ready.”

He also texts her, “Call when you know your ETA. Love you.”

Then at home with their daughter, the doorbell rings.

“Oh! Who’s that? Who’s there?” asks little Gigi. “Is it Mommy? Yes! Mommy!”

But when Conrad opens the door, he finds a pair of police officers.

“Conrad Hawkins?” one of the cops says. “There’s been an accident.”

A promo for next week’s episode reveals that the accident has left Nic in a coma, with massive brain damage, and now Conrad has to decide whether he can let her go.

On Twitter, fans shared their devastation at the turn of events.

For me, the Resident ended after season 4. It was cancelled. The last time we saw Nic & Conrad they were happy & in love celebrating the birth of their daughter. Season 5 does not exist, it never happened. 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Sarah (@SarahBelles23) September 29, 2021

Already crying thinking about next weeks episode of The Resident. My heart.#theresident pic.twitter.com/onJAdEAhQ7 — Karylin! 🍾 (@KARYLiiN6) September 29, 2021

my beautiful nic nevin, i refuse to accept that something terrible has happened to you. your husband needs you. your daughter needs you. you have to make it out okay pls #theresident pic.twitter.com/3LgNh3usuQ — xo (@anakinspatton) September 29, 2021

no family should have to go through this. they finally got the family they always dreamed of and then this happens. gigi growing up without her mom and conrad having to go on without the love of his life… #TheResident pic.twitter.com/PifEWIDqFI — ellen (@symbolicem) September 29, 2021