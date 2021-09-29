Fans of “The Resident” are devastated.

On Tuesday’s new episode of the medical drama, the show said goodbye to one of its stars in the season’s most heartbreaking moment yet.

*SPOILERS BELOW*

 

The episode reveals the fate of the character Nic Nevin, played by Emily VanCamp, who was reported to be leaving the show earlier this month.

Waiting for her to return from a spa retreat, Conrad, played by Matt Czuchry, checks his phone incessantly after receiving a text from Nic that she has landed.

“Grabbing Gigi and headed home. Can’t wait to see you,” he texts back, adding, “Welcome home, dinner almost ready.”

He also texts her, “Call when you know your ETA. Love you.”

Then at home with their daughter, the doorbell rings.

“Oh! Who’s that? Who’s there?” asks little Gigi. “Is it Mommy? Yes! Mommy!”

But when Conrad opens the door, he finds a pair of police officers.

“Conrad Hawkins?” one of the cops says. “There’s been an accident.”

A promo for next week’s episode reveals that the accident has left Nic in a coma, with massive brain damage, and now Conrad has to decide whether he can let her go.

On Twitter, fans shared their devastation at the turn of events.