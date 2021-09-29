Zac Brown has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 43-year-old singer revealed on Instagram that Zac Brown Band would have to put their “Comeback Tour” on pause while he recovers from the virus.

“I have made the very difficult decision to pause Zac Brown Band’s ‘The Comeback Tour,’” the frontman wrote. “Despite taking precautions, I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I am deeply disappointed this has happened, as touring is our life and performing live for our fans is the best part of our job.”

He added the number one priority is their safety, writing: “The bottom line is that I want to take every precaution to put the health and safety of our fans and crew first. We will resume the tour as soon as I have finished the CDC-mandated quarantine and it is safe for our band members and crew to do so.”

The singer did not reveal whether he or any of the band members or crew had been vaccinated, or if any additional members had tested positive.

The band’s website indicates the cancelled dates are Sept. 30 in Clarkston, Michigan, Oct. 1 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, Oct. 2 in Syracuse, New York, and Oct. 3 in Saratoga Springs, New York. The tour is set to resume on Oct. 8 in Jacksonville, Florida.

They stated in the comments section of the Instagram post that “refunds can be issued at point of purchase.”

He concluded the lengthy post adding: “I am grateful to our fans for understanding this decision, as well as everyone on the front lines who can’t stay at home because their work is essential. I believe we can all overcome this together. As soon as we can, we’ll see you back out on the road again. Nothing’s better than the comeback.”