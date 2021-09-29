Meghan Trainor is all about efficiency.

Trainor and her husband, “Spy Kids” actor Daryl Sabara, welcomed their son Riley Sabara in February. The “All About That Bass” singer drops by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Wednesday and confirms her interest in having, at the very least, twins.

“Oh yeah,” Trainor says. “Two-in-one. It sounds like a deal to me. I don’t know. I want like three-in-one. I want so many, but I don’t want to be pregnant five times… I just want to get in-and-out.

“I can handle it. I love being a mom,” she tells DeGeneres. “We’re a little late this month, so who knows! We’re going to try!”

Trainor, 27, also defends having her two brothers live with the singer and her husband.

“I don’t want them to go anywhere else. I’m kind of kidnapping them,” she teases. “They’re 28 and 25. I don’t want them to live anywhere else. They’re my best friends.

“It was hard sometimes, but they’re all best friends and the only thing that really bugs them nowadays is when my little brother doesn’t do the dishes. We just have to give him a nice talk. It’s like we’re parenting already.”