Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge observes as Prince William, Duke of Cambridge handles a snake during their tour of the Ulster University Magee Campus on September 29, 2021 in Londonderry, Northern Ireland.

It’s been a busy week for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

After walking the red carpet at Tuesday night’s “No Time To Die” premiere, Prince William and Kate Middleton were straight onto their next official engagement as they headed to Northern Ireland on Wednesday morning.

The couple embarked on a visit to Derry-Londonderry, where they spent the day meeting young people and hearing about how organizations are promoting positive relations across communities in the region.

This is Kate’s first time visiting this area of Northern Ireland.

To kick off the day, the duke and duchess visited Ulster University’s Magee Campus, where they spoke to nursing students about their experiences of studying during the pandemic and undertaking placements on the frontline.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talk with medical students. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Later in the day, Will and Kate dropped into the Student Union to sample some Northern Irish food and drinks, including whiskey, wheaten bread and Tayto crisps, while learning some local expressions.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge take a tour of the Ulster University Magee Campus. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The couple also visited the campus petting zoo, which is designed to promote student well-being. William held a large snake in his hands, while Kate got up close and personal with a tarantula named Charlotte.

The Duchess of Cambridge handles a tarantula called Charlotte. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Following their visit to the University, the duke and duchess travelled to the City of Derry Rugby Club to meet with players, coaches and volunteers involved in the “Sport Uniting Communities” initiative.

The project, which is a collaboration between the Irish Football Association, Ulster Gaelic Athletic Association and Ulster Rugby, aims to promote peace and reconciliation.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge take a tour of the City of Derry Rugby Club. Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

The duo got to watch young people taking part in some of the activities on offer, with Kate showing off her impressive rugby skills.