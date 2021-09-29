NeNe Leakes’ husband left her with some moving thoughts in his last days.

In a new interview with People, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star opened up about the time she spent with her late husband Gregg Leakes before his death earlier this month.

“The last five days before his passing was really beautiful,” she said. “All of his children were there. His best friends were there. Our closest friends were there. We all sat with him around the clock.”

Gregg passed away after a difficult, four-year battle with colon cancer, surrounded by family at their home in Atlanta.

“We talked a lot, and we made peace with what was happening,” NeNe said.

She also recalled that some of her husband last words included telling her, “I’m not going to leave you. God is going to bless you.”

NeNe added, “He said he wanted me to move on with my life.”

During the four years while her husband was sick, NeNe also took on the role of caretaker, which was new to her in a lot of ways.

“It was difficult,” she said. “Gregg handled a lot of things in our life. There were some things I didn’t know — some of the simple things. I didn’t even know who the lawn guy was.”

Remembering Gregg’s final moments, NeNe said, “He took a deep breath, and then he stopped. I thought I would be scared, but I just held him and kissed him.”

Now, she said, “I keep thinking to myself he’s away on a trip and he’ll be right back. I’m still waiting for him to come home.”