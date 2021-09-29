Khloe Kardashian says she suffered hair loss while dealing with COVID-19 symptoms.

Kardashian, 37, contracted the novel coronavirus around March of last year. In a recent conversation with her fans, the reality star opened up about her experiences with the virus.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Jokes That ‘There’s Nothing Like Being Paid’ To Be With Family

“My hair really fell out with COVID,” Kardashian told fans during a Twitter Space chat on Tuesday, via People. “So after, it was really a struggle for a minute… But I had everything else — like anything else you can imagine.”

Kardashian’s COVID-19 experiences were documented in the final season of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”. The show actually served as a welcomed distraction amid pandemic lockdowns and restrictions.

RELATED: Tori Spelling Responds To Khloe Kardashian Comparisons

“It gave us something to do, and even though it was such a scary time, having that distraction was nice,” she explained. “But yeah, all of us –– now it’s kind of our new normal –– but then we were all so nervous, and so scared. No one knew what was happening.”

The series finale of “KUWTK” aired on June 20.