Royal historian Robert Lacey is offering Royal fans an inside look at how Prince William is preparing for his future role as King.

In a profile published in People Magazine on Wednesday, the author of Battle Of The Brothers detailed what he calls an “unprecedented assault on the monarchy” and how the family scandals are affecting Williams’ role within the family.

“Following the April death of Grandpa [Prince] Philip, William has stepped up to become one of the top three family figures, adding the ginger of youth to royal strategy,” Lacey said. “It’s a crucial inflection point — this heir-in-waiting is under pressure like none before in recent history.”

And since William’s brother Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s decision to relocate to California and step back as senior royals, and uncle Prince Andrew’s scandals, William and his wife, Kate Middleton, are in the spotlight more than ever before.

But William’s legacy to become king began before he was born. The royal is second in line to the throne, following his father Prince Charles.

According to Lacey, “It is said that when William was born, Prince Charles wanted to name his heir after England’s legendary King Arthur. But Diana, Princess of Wales, proposed a more robust name – William, as in ‘William the Conqueror,’ victor of the famed Battle of Hastings in 1066 AD. ‘He’s obviously going to be a great King,’ Diana would declare to her confidante Simone Simmons as she watched her son. ‘Look how they’re drawn to him! He’s a born leader.'”

Following behind William in the line of succession is the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s eldest child, Prince George.

“The path of Prince George, 8, is clearly mapped – to follow in the footsteps of his father and grandfather,” Lacey writes. “As for the futures of Charlotte, 6, and Louis, 3, William is seeking to ensure his reign will not suffer the ‘heir’ and ‘spare’ problems that have blighted three generations. William is working with Kate to help all of their children develop what they find personally fulfilling.”

Read more from Lacey at People.com.