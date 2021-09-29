The premiere of the new James Bond movie was a family affair.
On Tuesday night, Daniel Craig attended the red carpet premiere of “No Time to Die” in London, with his daughter Ella Loudon by his side.
Craig himself looked very dapper in a pink velvet dinner jacket, while his 29-year-old daughter wore a black suit.
The two were also spotted leaving the premiere after-party at Annabel’s Club in Mayfair.
Ella was born to Craig and his ex-wife Fiona Loudon. The couple divorced in 1994, only two years after they tied the knot.
More recently Craig married Rachel Weisz in 2011, and they have a two-year-old daughter together.