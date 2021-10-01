It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday. Especially considering it’s New Music Friday. We’re breaking down this week’s latest best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – Oct. 1, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion, Maluma, and Rock Mafia – “Crazy Family” (The Addams Family 2)

Who would have guessed “The Addams Family” soundtrack would give us fire music to kick off the weekend too? Well, when you enlist the power of Megan Thee Stallion, Maluma, and Rock Mafia you certainly have a hit on your hand. The track infuses some Latin tropic voice, with Meg’s luxurious rap verse, for the perfect combination for all those good vibes you’ve been craving.

Years & Years – Crave

Years & Years is back with their latest song “Crave”. Following the success of their previous single “Starstruck”, “Crave” explores Olly lower register, with some heavy beats that give off all those spooky autumn vibes. “Crave” is the second single off the upcoming third Years & Years album “Night Call” set for release January 7, 2022.

Elijah Woods – Someone New

4x JUNO-nominated pop singer-songwriter and producer Elijah Woods brings his latest single “someone new”. The musician got his start on the Canadian talent show “The Launch” and has been delivering bops ever since. The impressive thing about Woods and all his music is that it’s written, performed, produced, engineered, and mixed all by him! The talent speaks for itself in “someone new”.

Kane Brown & H.E.R – Blessed & Free

Country meets soulful R&B with this Kane Brown and H.E.R collaboration. “Blessed & Free” see the pair singing impactful lyrics such as “I got good intentions, I don’t need your blessings” and the constant reminder of being happy with what you already have, not what you don’t have. Although the music video is in black and white, this song delivers a colourful message that will reflect differently to whoever listens to it. That’s the impact music has afterall!

B.I x Bipolar Sunshine x Afgan – Lost At Sea (Illa Illa 2)

South Korean Rapper, Singer-Songwriter, and Record Producer, B.I, has teamed up with Indonesian Artist, Afgan, and Manchester-based Electronic Artist, Bipolar Sunshine for “Lost At Sea”. The song is a fusion of cultures from all across the globe; mixing their talents to create the perfect recipe for a relaxing upbeat track that will put anyone in a good mood for the weekend.

Other noteworthy releases include JoJo – Anxiety, Emily Vaughn – Boomerang, Valley – Cure, Jeremy Zucker – Deep End, Good Grace – Gear, and rumours that Adele could be dropping a surprise album sometime soon!

Keep On Your Radar:

Zac Brown Band – The Comeback (ALBUM)

Zac Brown Band is bringing their forthcoming new album, The Comeback, which is set for release on Oct. 15, 2021. The album will feature their latest singles “Same Boat”, “Somebody I Used To Know”, and “Fun Having Fun”.

Kelly Clarkson – When Christmas Comes Around

Who said it’s too early to get into the holiday spirit?! “The Voice” coach announced her holiday album When Christmas Comes Around, which will feature a lot of beloved and new holiday jingles, including a feature from her co-star Ariana Grande. The album is set for release Oct. 15, 2021 , and will complement her previous holiday album Wrapped In Red.

Lana Del Ray – Blue Banisters (ALBUM)

After announcing new track “Arcadia”, Lana Del Ray announced that eighth studio album will be called Blue Banisters. The highly anticipated album will feature 15 brand new songs and is set for release on Oct. 22, 2021.

Elton John – Lockdown Sessions (ALBUM)

Legendary musician, Elton John, is bringing us lockdown music perfection with his brand new album The Lockdown Sessions. This album will feature the likes of powerhouses such as Charlie Puth, Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Years & Years, Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder, and so much more! The Lockdown Sessions is set for release on Oct. 22, 2021.

Brett Young & Friends – Sing The Christmas Classics (ALBUM)

Who doesn’t love a good old Christmas album?! Country superstar, Brett Young has enlisted an all-star lineup of collaborators including Colbie Caillat, Sam Fischer, Dann Huff, Darius Rucker, Maddie & Tae, Chris Tomlin, and Phil Wickham for this holiday album. This festive collection of songs will be available on Oct. 22, 2021.

Ed Sheeran – = (ALBUM)

The math-related album titles continue! Ed Sheeran’s 4th studio album = has been in the works since 2017 and four years later fans are finally able to have a release date. “=” is set for an Oct. 29, 2021 release date. It will feature Sheeran’s latest tracks “Bad Habits” and “Visiting Hours”.

Years & Years – Night Call (ALBUM)

Olly Alexander steps out on his first solo album as Years & Years Night Call is set for release on January 7, 2022. The album will include the previously released singles “Starstruck” and most recently “Crave”.