Have you got the guts to stay in one of the scariest homes in movie history?

To celebrate the upcoming 25th Anniversary of the horror classic “Scream”, Airbnb has teamed up with the film’s studio to host one-night sleepovers in the house belonging to Matthew Lillard’s character Stu Macher.

The stays will be hosted virtually by star David Arquette, who also released a promo for the special rental.

You’re not scared are you? Learn how to book your stay @airbnb & see the new SCREAM in theaters January 2022 @ScreamMovies pic.twitter.com/ZRm4q1SucI — David Arquette (@DavidArquette) September 29, 2021

In the clip, Arquette sits down to watched a movie, when suddenly a man in the Ghostface mask appears in a door behind him.

The house, located in Northern California, will be available to book for up to four people from Oct. 27 to 31.

“Ghostface has returned to terrorize our town, so we’ll need to be careful to avoid any encounters (we all know he loves to make an entrance),” the listening reads, also highlighting that the star will include greetings from Arquette’s character Dewey, as well as a phone line to the masked killed, and a marathon of all four “Scream” films on VHS.

The event also comes ahead of the next film in the “Scream” franchise, set for release Jan. 15, 2022.