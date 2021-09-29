Click to share this via email

With his fifth and final James Bond film finally out on big screens, Daniel Craig is shifting gears and heading to Broadway.

According to Variety, the actor, 53, will star alongside Oscar-nominated actress Ruth Negga, 39, in Macbeth.

Craig, who has previously performed in the stage production of Betrayal in 2013 and Othello opposite David Oyelowo, will play the titular role in the Shakespeare play while Negga will make her Broadway debut as Lady Macbeth.

Negga has previously taken to the stage in a New York-based production of Hamlet.

Macbeth tells the story of one couple’s obsession with power and their guilt after doing the unthinkable.

A press release announcing says “this thrilling new production will capture the passion and ferocity of Shakespeare’s most haunting text like never before.”

Performances are scheduled to begin on March 29, 2022, ahead of opening night on April 28 at Broadway’s Lyceum Theatre. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Oct. 8.