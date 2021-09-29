A gay actor playing James Bond would be fine by Q actor Ben Whishaw.

Speaking to Attitude, the “No Time to Die” star was asked about casting for the next James Bond movie, and whether he’d like to see a gay actor take on the iconic role.

“God, can you imagine? I mean, it would be quite an extraordinary thing,” Whishaw said. “Of course I would like to see that. I really believe that we should be working towards a world where anyone can play anything and it would be really thrilling if it didn’t matter about someone’s sexuality to take on a role like this. I think that would be real progress.”

He added, “But we’ll see, we’ll see where we’re at. I’m amazed by how much has changed just in the last five or six years, so we’ll see.”

Asked which gay actors he could see playing Bond, Whishaw offered up Luke Evans and “Bridgerton” star Jonathan Bailey.

“They’re both actors who it seems would be really capable of doing it and would be ideal casting. And it would be thrilling to see either of them do it,” he explained. “I wonder if either of them would want to — because it’s not just the demands of the role, but it’s like the demands of being Bond in the world and what it symbolizes and how it would change your life.”