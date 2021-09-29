Halsey is giving fans their first look at baby Ender.

In a sweet post to celebrate their 27th birthday on Wednesday (Sept. 29), the singer revealed the newborn’s face for the first time ever.

Captioning the photo of their son in boyfriend Alev Aydin’s arms, Halsey wrote, “The best birthday gift there is 🚀.”

RELATED: Halsey Gets Covered In Blood In New Live Video For ‘I Am Not A Woman, I’m A God’

The adorable snaps show baby Ender in a multicoloured onesie and a blue beanie, smiling at his mom behind the camera.

RELATED: Halsey Explains Absence From 2021 Met Gala: ‘I’m Still Breastfeeding’

Halsey and Aydin welcomed the little one in July.

Last month, Halsey gushed to Zane Lowe about motherhood, revealing they “feel so full of gratitude” despite some judgement from the public.

“I got treated like a teen mom a lot of the times, you know what I mean? Where people were like, ‘Oh my God, you’re so young, and you have so much to do in your career, and you’re not married and you’re this,'” they explained.