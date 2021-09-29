Click to share this via email

APTN has just dropped the first trailer for “Tribal” season 2.

The series examines First Nation crime stories based on real world cases, including mistaken identity, the pipeline controversy, healing lodge justice, social services, tobacco and missing Indigenous Peoples.

The crime drama was filmed on the Tsuut’ina Nation and in and around Calgary.

Returning cast members include Jessica Matten, Garry Chalk and Julian Black Antelope. New characters will be played by Marci T. House, Stephen Huszar, Wesley

French and Ashley Callingbull.

The first episode of season 2 hits APTN on Oct. 21.