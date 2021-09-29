Dave Chappelle is giving you a closer look into his comedy in Netflix’s new stand-up special.

Netflix premiered a new teaser for “Dave Chappelle: The Closer” on Wednesday, Sept. 29. The stand-up special is directed by Stan Lathan, who sat in the director’s chair for every Chapelle Netflix special to date.

RELATED: Dave Chappelle Joins Foo Fighters To Cover Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ Live

Expectations are high for Chappelle’s new special. Since joining forces with Netflix, the iconic comedian has received three Emmy Awards between “Equanimity & The Bird Revelation” and “Sticks & Stones”. Overall, he has earned five of 11 Primetime Emmy Awards nominations, plus a perfect three-for-three Grammy Awards for Best Comedy Album (2018, 2019 and 2020).

“Dave Chappelle: The Closer” premieres Oct. 5 on Netflix.