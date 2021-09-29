Khloe Kardashian is launching her latest Good American campaign, despite the new ads being “too racy” for television.

According to E! News, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star and Good American designer, launched the brand’s “Find the One” campaign on Wednesday, sharing a super-sultry ad on Instagram.

The 30-second spot features Kardashian modelling the jeans and nothing else. Sources told the outlet it was originally rejected by television networks before it was “too racy.”

But Good American is changing their approach, a rep for Good American told E!, “The commercial was rejected for TV in its original form, and it’s now being edited with less skin to make it more suitable for airing.”

“It’s just different this time,” Kardashian says in the new ad. “I feel good, I feel sexy. Like, I don’t have to keep looking. I think I found the one.”

“I think I found The One,” she captioned the clip.

Kardashian launched Good American in 2016.