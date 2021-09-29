Vanilla Ice has teamed up with Samsung as the technology giant attempts to clean up its brand with a more environmentally sustainable refrigerator.

Samsung and Vanilla Ice, real name Robert Matthew Van Winkle, released a song and video titled, “Reduce Your Ice, Ice Baby”. The new twist on the classic track features updated lyrics recommending people increase the temperature of their freezers by one degree.

The technology company promotes their new Bespoke Refrigerator in the video, which features interchangeable panels in 14 different colours.

“The brand new single and music video sees the rapper encourage viewers to make a small change with a big difference,” Samsung wrote in the video’s description. “Calling on us all to increase the temperature of our freezers and lower the collective global carbon footprint.”

The original “Ice Ice Baby” was released on Aug. 22, 1990 and topped charts in more than six countries including the U.S. and U.K.