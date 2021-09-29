Katy Perry might be busy at home with baby Daisy Dove, but she’s also gearing up for a “supersized” residency in Las Vegas.

The singer, 36, joined Variety for their “Power Of Women” issue and spilled on what fans can expect from the upcoming shows and what motherhood has really been like.

When asked how she can describe the residency, Perry said, “Pop on ’roids.”

“It is literally larger than life. Think: Super Bowl, but supersized,” she continued. “This isn’t the next tour, next record, next era. This is an accumulation of everything. It’s probably the weirdest [show] I’ve ever done. Its humour is dark. It’s a little wrong — but a good wrong.”

While describing motherhood, Perry says her 13-month-old daughter taught her the true meaning of “unconditional love.”

“I’m still 10 pounds bigger than when I started, but I’m not in a rush. It’s been a year. I’m more interested in her happiness and my happiness and mental health,” she admitted. “Hormones are… pretty interesting.”

Perry welcomed little Daisy with Orlando Bloom.

“As a new mom, those first six weeks are like, ‘What?’ It’s just the biggest life change ever,” the “Roar” singer continued. “You’re responsible for someone’s well-being that can’t even hold their head up. It’s a real shift, and you become not No. 1 on the call sheet. And it’s the best.”

Lorde, Amanda Gorman, Channing Dungey and Rita Moreno are also featured in this year’s “Power Of Women” issue.