Strippers see a big payday when Gabrielle Union rolls through the joint.

Union, 48, dropped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” earlier this week and dished on her strip club fandom. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, you could find the “Being Mary Jane” star and her friends in strip clubs on a monthly average.

“Pre-pandemic, I don’t know, 10 or 15 times in a year,” Union said via Daily Mail. “I’m a connoisseur…There’s a really famous strip club in Atlanta called Magic City… When I walk in, they’re like, ‘Gab Union!'”

“I’m like, ‘Honour among thieves, kids!’ It’s a welcoming place, the ladies are very welcoming. But they’re all different, you know?” she continued before revealing how much cash she spends on a night out. “I don’t know, probably 10 or 20 thousand… You don’t really think about it because [of] the booze. And you want to make sure all the ladies go home with a little something.”

Union used to try to get her husband, NBA star Dwyane Wade to come with her, but she mostly keeps the strip club to her and her friends these days.

“I was like, ‘Don’t be afraid babe, come with me.’ I think he was a little intimidated by, ‘Gab’s back! Here she comes with her wallet!'” Union revealed. “It was something we kinda did in the beginning but now it’s more of a solo operation or me with my friends.”