Andy Cohen will always remember Cynthia Bailey as an iconic housewife.

The Bravo mogul, 53, chatted with his “Radio Andy” co-host John Hill on Wednesday’s edition of the SiriusXM radio show and addressed Bailey’s exit from “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta”.

Bailey, 54, announced on Monday that she would be departing the reality series after 11 seasons.

“Class act. Love her,” Cohen began of Bailey. “I have to say, I think she had an unfair rep from people who would be like, ‘She’s boring.’”

He continued, “Cynthia drove a lot of story on that show for a lot of years. She was also on the show for 12 years. She was aspirational. She was classy. Glamourous. And I hope that we will be seeing more of her on Bravo in some way. She’s an asset.”

“After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’,” Bailey wrote to Instagram on Monday. “Thank you NBC Universal, Bravo, and Truly Original for over a decade of partnership. I can’t wait to see what we do next!”

