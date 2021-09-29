Mayim Bialik has never been a fan of musical theatre, and during her Tuesday night appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” she revealed how that once led to a huge rift with pal Neil Patrick Harris.

Harris and Bialik go way back, when they were both child stars on NBC (starring in, respectively, “Doogie Howser, M.D.” and “Blossom”).

In fact, Bialik was sitting front and centre for one of Harris’ performances when he was starring in the Broadway production of “Rent” back in the late 1990s. When the show ended, everyone leapt to their feet for a standing ovation — except Bialik.

“When everyone is clapping at the end and you say to your boyfriend next to you, ‘I don’t want to stand for this,’ and then you look up and Neil Patrick Harris is looking right at you… it’s a bad day,” Bialik joked.

What Bialik didn’t realize at the time was that Harris read her lips while he was onstage, and was aware of what she’d said. This led him to confront her after the show, asking, “Why did you say you weren’t going to stand up?”

That led to a major rift in their friendship. “We didn’t speak for a long time,” Bialik admitted. “He says that he forgave me and he sent me flowers when he heard I was still carrying this terrible guilt.”