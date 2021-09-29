Kelly Ripa wishes she had eyelashes like her hubby Mark Consuelos.

During Wednesday’s episode of “Live! With Kelly And Ryan”, the co-host, 50, was joined by her husband of 25 years as a guest host on the long-running morning talk show and addressed an ongoing rumour about Consuelos, 50, and eyeliner.

“His eyelashes are so thick at the bottom,” Ripa explained, adding, “And thank god, all of the children inherited your eyelashes.”

Adding, “It’s a common thing in his life where people think he’s wearing eyeliner. .. Mark’s been trying to wipe it off for years.”

“It doesn’t come off,” Consuelos said before Ripa joined in again, “He doesn’t appreciate it. It’s that common thing where they don’t appreciate it.”

Questions about the eyeliner are constantly coming up to Consuelos, who later detailed a moment with executive producer Michael Gelman just moments before going live on the air.

According to the “Riverdale” actor, he was “getting briefed” and “getting a little powder, stage makeup” when Gelman stopped “and he looks at me and he goes, ‘Hey, did they put something on your eye? On the bottom eye? It’s so dark.'”

He continued, “And I batted my eyelashes and said, ‘No Michael, they didn’t.'”

Ripa and Consuelos have been married since 1996 after meeting on the set of “All My Children”. The couple share three children together, Michael, 24, Lola, 20, and Joaquin, 18.