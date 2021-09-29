Earlier this year, Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus stunned fans when he revealed he was battling cancer, but now he’s sharing the good news that doctors have given him a clean bill of health.

On Wednesday, the bassist and singer revealed that he had just met with his oncologist, “and I’m cancer free!!” he wrote in a celebratory tweet.

“Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love,” continued Hoppus, who previously revealed he was undergoing chemotherapy.

“Still have to get scanned every six months and it’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed,” Hoppus wrote, referencing the phrase that Twitch video-game streamers use to rack up a win by adding, “Can I get a W in the chat?”

Back in July, Hoppus shared details of his diagnosis in a video he released on YouTube.

“My classification is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma Stage 4-A, which means, as I understand it, it’s entered four different parts of my body,” he said.

“I don’t know how exactly they determine the four-part of it, but it’s entered enough parts of my body that I’m Stage 4, which I think is the highest that it goes. So, I’m Stage 4-A,” he explained.

Interestingly enough, he added, his mother — a three-time cancer survivor — had once been diagnosed with “the exact form of cancer. And she beat it, so I’ve been able to talk to her and bond with her quite a bit.”