A legendary long-lost David Bowie album, recorded in 2000 but never released, will finally be seeing the light of day, preceded by Wednesday’s release of new single “You’ve Got a Habit of Leaving”.

On Wednesday, the late rock icon’s website issued an announcement that Toy is set to be released later this year, more than two decades after its planned release was scrapped.

According to the announcement, the album was recorded in the wake of Bowie’s critically acclaimed 2000 performance at the Glastonbury festival, with he and his band recording “new interpretations of songs he’d first recorded from 1964-1971,” recording the album in an “old school” manner with the band playing live in the studio.

Bowie had planned to then release the album as soon as possible, but was unable to get it into fans’ hands as quickly as he’d hoped. Bowie then moved on, and instead focused his energy on recording a batch of new songs that ultimately became his 2002 album Heathen.

“Toy is like a moment in time captured in an amber of joy, fire and energy,” said Toy co-producer Mark Plati in a statement. “It’s the sound of people happy to be playing music. David revisited and re-examined his work from decades prior through prisms of experience and fresh perspective — a parallel not lost on me as I now revisit it 20 years later. From time to time, he used to say, ‘Mark, this is our album’ — I think because he knew I was so deeply in the trenches with him on that journey. I’m happy to finally be able to say it now belongs to all of us.”

In addition to the album itself, Toy will also be available as a three-CD set, Toy:Box, which also features a second set of alternate mixes, proposed B-sides and other Toy rarities, while the third disc is titled “Unplugged & Somewhat Slightly Electric,” featuring new mixes of 13 Toy tracks augmented with subsequent studio overdubs.

“While we were recording the basic tracks, [guitarist] Earl Slick suggested that he and I overdub acoustic guitars on all the songs. He said this was a Keith Richards’ trick, sometimes these guitars would be a featured part of the track, and at other times they’d be more subliminal. Later while mixing, David heard one of the songs broken down to just vocals and acoustic guitars; this gave him the idea that we ought to do some stripped-down mixes like that and that maybe one day they’d be useful. Once we put a couple of other elements in the pot, it felt like it could be a completely different record. I was only too happy to finish that thought some two decades after the fact.”

The original Toy album will be part of a new 11-CD box set, Brilliant Adventure [1992-2001], to be released Nov. 24, while the Toy:Box three-disc set will be released on Jan. 7, 2022.