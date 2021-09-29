Click to share this via email

After much anticipation, Britney Spears will finally be free of her father Jamie Spears.

After a hearing on Wednesday, a judge ruled that Jamie will be suspended from overseeing the conservatorship that has controlled the pop princess for 13 years.

Judge Penny ruled the suspension “is in the best interest of the conservatee.”

The judge has named CPA John Zabel to oversee Britney’s finances temporarily, reports Buzzfeed.

“It’s simple, it’s logical, it’s fair and it’s just,” Britney Spears’ lawyer Matthew Rosengart said during the hearing as per Deadline. “She doesn’t want a settlement with her father, she doesn’t want mediation with her father, she doesn’t want delay.”

Jamie will now have to hand over all files related to the conservatorship.

After a series of documentaries that highlighted the controlling measures Jamie had over his daughter, he moved to terminate the conservatorship earlier this month on Sept. 7.

The judge is still yet to decide if the conservatorship would be terminated, which is expected this fall.

Britney had also planned to file a termination, but only after her dad was removed so he would have to hand over his paperwork.

“He wants to escape justice and accountability (but will not) and he will evidently do or say anything to avoid it,” her attorney Mathew Rosengart said in a court filing according to the outlet.

Outside the courtroom, addressing the crowd, Rosengart said, Jamie “is suspended today. [The next court date of] Nov. 12 will be about the termination of the entire conservatorship. It’s a great day for justice. She’s very happy. We’re all very happy.”

After the news broke, Britney and her fiancé Sam Asghari celebrated on Instagram.

“On cloud 9 right now,” she captioned a video of her flying a prop plane.

Instagram Story. Photo: @SamAsghari/Instagram

A number of other celebs also took to social media to mark the moment: