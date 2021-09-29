Lil Nas X has a new album to promote, and he dropped by SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” on Wednesday to discuss the new LP, Montero.

During the discussion, host Andy Cohen asked about the rapper’s relationship status, telling him, “I heard you have a boyfriend. I heard you’re seeing somebody.”

That, however, proved to no longer be the case. “I was seeing someone. Um, I kind of decided I didn’t want to anymore,” he replied, revealing he’d actually prefer to be single.

RELATED: Lil Nas X Is Not Sure He ‘Would Have Ever Came Out’ If He Didn’t Have Successful Music Career

As he told Cohen, “I don’t think I want any guy right now. You know, maybe, maybe, maybe I’m floating around right now. I’m just having, I just want to have, I just want to work on music and every now and then, you know, maybe I’ll kiss a guy, every blue moon, you know.”

Lil Nas X also opened up about meeting his rap idol, Frank Ocean, at the Met Gala.

“I feel like I’ve met so many great people, but definitely Frank Ocean is top of my list because for one, you know, he represents a lot to me and you’d never see Frank Ocean anywhere. Like he’s one of those people that are not real, you know?,” he said, noting that this was the first time they’d met face to face, “outside of social media.”

RELATED: Lil Nas X Performs Incredible Cover Of Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’

Asked what they spoke about, he replied, “We just like, um, he was like, you know, you know, giving props and congratulations and whatnot. And I was just saying the same thing to him. And just like how much, like his music has shaped my life and whatnot, and hoping to collaborate with him. You know, I was, I was telling him that too.”