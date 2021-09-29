New music from Christina Aguilera is on the way.

The pop superstar is releasing a Spanish-language album with the first singles coming “very, very soon.”

Not only can fans look forward to new songs on their playlist, the hits will just keep coming.

“There was so much material that we’re going to be releasing it throughout next year, in sort of six-song increments every few months,” Xtina told ABC Audio.

“I’m really excited about releasing this music in a different way,” she added, explaining how the new songs and videos tell “whole story and take you on this incredible journey.”

She concluded, “[It’s] my labour of love for a part of me and a part of my culture that’s so important, that isn’t always brought out in my English music.”